ANTIOCH (KRON) — Two people were taken to the hospital and a building was left charred after a fire Friday night in Antioch.

Contra Costa Fire Protection District responded to the fire on the 2100 block of Buchanan Road in Antioch around 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to Twitter.

ConFire currently on scene of a two alarm fire in the 2100 block of Buchanan in Antioch. Fire is now out. One person was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. #Buchananic pic.twitter.com/yiAoGu8cri — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) June 29, 2019

The two victims were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, according to the fire department.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.