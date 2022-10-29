SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were shot following an altercation Friday night in Santa Rosa, according to a Facebook post by Santa Rosa Police Department.

Shortly before 9 p.m., SRPD received a call about a person with a gunshot wound near Highway 12 and Mission Boulevard. Police officers arrived in the area and located one person suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the middle of Mission Boulevard, police said.

As officers were aiding the victim, another victim with at least one gunshot wound was located near the 4600 block of Quigg Drive. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries, SRPD said.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Detectives later learned the victims were both shot as a result of an altercation that took place in the 4600 block of Quigg Drive. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the suspect(s) responsible.

Santa Rosa Police Department is not currently releasing the identity of the victims.