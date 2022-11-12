SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) — Two people were injured, including one who required transport to a hospital by helicopter, following a rollover crash on state Highway 17 in Santa Cruz on Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. on northbound Highway 17 north of the connector ramp with southbound state Highway 1. A 20-year-old Watsonville man driving a 2013 Mazda for some reason veered off the roadway and went up a dirt embankment, then hit a metal guardrail and overturned, CHP officials said.

A passenger in the Mazda, an 18-year-old Aptos woman, suffered major injuries and was taken by medical helicopter to Natividad Medical Center. The Mazda driver suffered minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital, according to the CHP.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

