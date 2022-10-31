ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KRON) – Two juveniles and one adult were arrested for possession of high-capacity magazines and guns, according to Rohnert Park Police Department.

On Friday at around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery that had occurred the prior night. The victim reported she was picked up from a party by the suspect and driven a short distance, police said.

The suspect then pulled out a handgun and demanded to have the victim’s bag which contained money. On Sunday at around 9 a.m., officers served a search warrant at the suspect’s residence, according to police.

Police located five handguns, numerous high-capacity handguns and assault rifle magazines, ammunition, assault rifle parts and cash. Some of the firearms were found to be ghost guns while others were found to be illegally modified to be fully automatic weapons, police said.

Two juveniles and one adult were taken into custody at the residence without incident.

Both juveniles, a 17-year-old and 16-year-old, were arrested for the following:

Minor in possession of a firearm

Four felony counts of possession of a machine gun

One misdemeanor count of minor in possession of ammunition

One misdemeanor count of possession of an non-serialized firearm

Ricardo Navarete, 34-years-old, was arrested for the following:

Four felony counts of possession of a machine gun

One misdemeanor count of possession of a non-serialized firearm

One misdemeanor count of possession of medication without prescription

Navarete is being held on a $25,000 bond at the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility and both juveniles are being held at the Sonoma County Juvenile Hall.