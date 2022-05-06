SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were found dead at a crash site after a small airplane went down in the Marin Headlands Friday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Golden Gate National Park Service. An emergency beacon was activated for a small aircraft at 2:15 p.m. on Friday. A search determined the crash site to be on a backcountry ridge north of Conzelman Road, away from roads and trails, the tweet stated.

The two individuals who had been in the plane were found deceased at the site. Visitor access to the Marin Headlands or traffic are not affected at this time, according to the Park Service. The crash site is closed for the investigation and the area is obscured by fog, the Park Service added in a subsequent tweet.

An interagency team including the National Park Service, Marin County, United States Coast Guard, Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation and Safety Bureau is investigating the incident. Officials declined to provide any other information at this time. First responders are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.