(BCN) — An emergency project announced by Caltrans will cause significant delays this weekend for people heading into Marin County via the Golden Gate Bridge, the agency said. The two northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 just north of the Robin Williams Tunnel in Sausalito from the tunnel to the Rodeo Avenue exit will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Monday as crews replace a damaged drainage system in a retaining wall, Caltrans said.

The leftmost lanes will be affected, says a spokesperson for the agency. The agency said to expect delays of up to 30 minutes or an hour. Caltrans recommends entering Marin via the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge on Interstate Highway 580 by car or, if coming from San Francisco or other Bay Area cities, to take the ferry.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.