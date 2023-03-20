(KRON) — Two lanes of the eastbound Interstate 580 are closed near North Flynn Road in Livermore are closed due to a crack in the lanes, according to Caltrans. The two right lanes are closed while Caltrans crews work to repair the crack. Caltrans said it is working to repair and reopen the lanes, but that it will not be possible to do so in time for the Monday evening commute.

There is signage in place to notify the public of the lane closure. Drivers are being advised to use alternate routes. “Caltrans thanks the motoring public for your patience during the closure as we work to restore the lanes to service,” Caltrans said in a statement.