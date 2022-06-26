(BCN) — The U.S. Department of Justice charged two Oakland men for dealing firearms without a license, announced U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds on Friday.

A federal grand jury charged Moises de Jesus Gomez and Roy Montoya for two separate indictments on June 16. Both men face a maximum 5-year sentence for alleged unlicensed gun sales from July 2021 through April 2022.

Montoya also faces a 10-year sentence for possessing a machine gun. The two separate cases follow the department’s launch of their Cross-Jurisdictional Firearms Trafficking Strike Forces program, which works to cut back firearm trafficking in five regions around the nation.

