(BCN) — Two Stockton men were charged Thursday with possession of methamphetamine and intent to distribute it in two unrelated cases this week, according to the Department of Justice for the Eastern District of California.

Gildardo Perez Avilez, 38, was charged with possessing 83 pounds of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Christian Flores, 25, was charged on the same day for possessing 15 pounds of meth with intent to distribute.

Officers issued a search warrant on Avilez’ home and allegedly seized 83 pounds of meth packaged in one-pound bags along with 8,800 counterfeit oxycodone “M-30” pills containing fentanyl.

A search of Flores’ residence allegedly uncovered 15 pounds of meth and a loaded handgun, adding the charge of being in possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

If convicted, both men face a mandatory minimum of ten years and a maximum of life in prison, plus a $10 million fine.

