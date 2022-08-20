UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Two men have sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a restaurant Friday night, according to Union City Police.

The shooting occurred at Mexico Lindo restaurant at around 11:50 p.m. During the time of the shooting the restaurant was crowded, police said.

The two male victims are 28 and 29 years old. Both victims had received gunshot wounds as a result of the shooting and were transported to a local hospital, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Union City Police Department at (510)-675-5227.