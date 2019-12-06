Two new suspects arrested in connection to East Bay home invasions

LAFAYETTE (KRON) – Authorities have arrested two more suspects in connection with violent home invasions that plagued the East Bay in previous weeks.

Immanuel Wells, 24, of Vallejo, was booked on stolen property and conspiracy charges and is being held on a $40,000 bail,

Mayaebone Tanyao, 21, of Fairfield, was booked on child endangerment, possession stolen property and conspiracy charges and is being held on a $140,000 bail.

On Wednesday the first two suspects were arrested in connection with the crimes that happened in Lafayette, Oakland and Benicia.

Joseph Wells, 22, of Fairfield, and Adama Diop, 20, of Fairfield, were arrested Wednesday after police served search warrants at a home on the 500 block of Pacific Avenue in Fairfield.

Mayaebone Tanyao

Immanuel Wells

Adama Diop

Joseph Wells

Wells and Diop are both held on burglary, kidnapping for ransom, false imprisonment, robbery, vehicle theft and conspiracy charges. Both have a bail set at $1.5 million each.

All four suspects are connected to allegedly engaging in a string of home invasions that started late October and spanned multiple incidents throughout the month of November.

The first incident happened October 29 in Oakland, two more taking place in Lafayette on October 31 and November 26 and a fourth in Benicia on November 10.

