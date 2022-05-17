ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KRON) – The Sonoma State University Police Department is looking into a potential hate crime reported to them last week. KRON 4 spoke with SSUPD Chief Nader Oweis to learn more.

On May 12 rope was found hanging inside of a classroom at Salazar Hall, and was reportedly, “fashioned as a noose.” This was the second noose to be found on campus in two weeks. The first was found at a pool near one of the residential dorms on May 2, “it was hanging over the disability chair,” Chief Oweis told KRON4. In both incidents, the noose was discovered by a member of the staff at SSU.

Currently, SSUPD does not have a suspect or a motive for the incident. In a crime bulletin sent out to the campus community, Chief Oweis stated:

We do not know the motives of the individual(s) involved in this incident. Sonoma State University is committed to maintaining an inclusive and equitable community that values diversity and fosters mutual respect. Any act of bias or discrimination based upon a protected class is prohibited pursuant to the Interim CSU Policy Prohibiting Discrimination, Harassment, Sexual Misconduct, Sexual Exploitation, Dating Violence, Domestic Violence, Stalking, and Retaliation. Chief Oweis, SSUPD

Just last week KRON4 reported that a noose was also discovered on Stanford’s campus, which was the third to be found on campus in the past four years, according to the information listed on Stanford’s Protected Identity Harm Reporting website.

When asked what is next for the investigation at SSU, Chief Oweis noted that SSUPD is asking the community for help. If you have any information about the incident at SSU, you are urged to reach out to SSUPD at 707-664-4444.