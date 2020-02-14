Two people found dead in Sleepy Hollow

SLEEPY HOLLOW, Calif. (KRON) – Marin County sheriffs found two dead people at 8:00 a.m. Friday morning in the area of W. Oak Knoll of Sleepy Hollow.
One male and one female were found in a driveway in circumstances that are not yet clear to police.
Marin County Hazardous Materials Team is also on scene to assist in the investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
