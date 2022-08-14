Two pistols recovered by police in Walnut Creek (Photo courtesy of WCPD)

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Two pistols were recovered from a stolen rental car parked in a residential area,according to a Facebook post from Walnut Creek Police Department.

On Saturday evening an officer on a residential patrol noticed a “suspicious vehicle” parked on a side street. The officer checked the license plate of the car as well as the vehicle identification, or VIN number. The two did not match.

A further DMV records check of the VIN number showed that the vehicle was in fact a rental car that had been reported stolen, according to police. A search of the vehicle recovered two pistols.

Officers are still investigating this incident and anyone with information on the stolen vehicle is encouraged to contact WCPD.