Two San Jose elementary schools to close over budget constraints

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Dove Hill and Laurelwood elementary schools are scheduled to close at the end of the school year due to budget constraints.

The decision came in October when the Evergreen School District was tasked with filling a $12 million hole in the budget to keep the two schools open but couldn’t find a solution.

The schools suffered from having students who had to travel from far away neighborhoods which contributed to low enrollment.

The school district hopes that folding the students into other schools will allow existing schools to thrive.