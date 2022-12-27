SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects have been taken into custody in connection to a deadly October shooting that left one man dead, according to the San Jose Police Department. Rodolfo Perez-Damian, 22 of Sunnyvale and Edgar Merlo Martinez, 20 and also of Sunnyvale, were arrested on Dec. 21, SJPD said in a news release.

The men were arrested in connection to an incident that took place on Oct. 30, 2022 when officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Madera Avenue. Upon arriving, officers found an adult man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Despite officers rendering life-saving aid, the victim succumbed to his injury and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An investigation was launched into the incident. Perez-Damian and Martinez were identified as suspects during the course of the investigation, police said. Arrest warrants for homicide were obtained and issued for both suspects. They were taken into custody in Sunnyvale by SJPD Special Operations Officers.

The killing was San Jose’s 32nd homicide of 2022.