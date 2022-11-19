SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police in San Jose have already had an active weekend after responding to two homicides within hours of one another on Friday, according to the San Jose Police Department.

On Friday morning officers were called to the 10000 block of Dougherty Avenue due to a report of a person down. Once on scene officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound, and he was later pronounced dead at the scene. Police are considering this a homicide, and they say it is the 34th of the year.

San Jose homicides 34 & 35

SJPD officers received a call at 2:30 p.m. on Friday about a shooting that happened in the 600 block of River Oaks Parkway. One man with a gunshot wound was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. SJPD says this is the 35th homicide since the start of 2022. At this time, police do not have a suspect or a potential motive.