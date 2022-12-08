SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two low-pressure systems moving into Northern California late this week and this weekend are expected to bring rain, wind and mountain snow to the Bay Area and beyond. According to the National Weather Service, the storm door has opened and it will stay chilly to cold this weekend and into next week.

The Bay Area is expected to see cold and wet conditions for the next several days, including heavy rain and strong wind on Saturday, according to the NWS.

What time will it rain today?

Rain is expected to begin Thursday overnight into Friday morning, with potential morning frost in the North Bay and to the south in the inland areas of Monterey and San Benito counties.

Temperatures throughout the region will be chilly on Friday with the stronger of the storms moving in Friday night in the North Bay and hitting the rest of the region on Saturday. Rainfall in the North Bay is expected to be between .5 and .75 inches and between .2 and .5 inches in San Francisco and the rest of the Bay Area. Totals in the coastal mountains could reach 1 to 1.25 inches.

Saturday’s rain will be heavier with the North Bay possibly seeing an additional 2-2.5 inches, San Francisco and the rest of the Bay Area getting 1-2 inches, and 1-1.5 inches in the Monterey Bay area. Coastal mountains get up to 4 inches.

Wind gusts of around 35 to 45 mph are expected Saturday with gusts up to 6 mph possible in higher elevations. Rain Sunday will be lighter with temperatures getting colder and drier conditions heading into next week.

Bay City News contributed to this report.