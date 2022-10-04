SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of assaulting of a homeless man in Santa Cruz, according to a statement from Santa Cruz Police Department.

On Friday, Sept. 30, just before 8:30 p.m., the SCPD was called to the scene of a physical altercation between multiple people in the 1400 block of Ocean Street. Officers found a semi-conscious 53-year-old man who had head injuries. Police say the victim was a person experiencing homelessness. The victim was then taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Officers questioned witnesses at the scene who described seeing three minors attacking the victim and stomping on his head. Officers were also able to obtain video of the incident which indicated that the victim was running away from the suspects before they struck him down. Afterwards the minors got into a car and fled the scene.

SCPD personnel and investigators collaborated with Scotts Valley Police Department to identify the minors. Two suspects, a 16-year-old from Scotts Valley and a 14-year-old from Santa Cruz, were arrested by SVPD on Monday. Both teens were brought to Santa Cruz County Juvenile Hall on assault charges.