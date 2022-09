(KRON) — Three people have been transported to local hospitals following a collision between two vehicles in San Jose, according to a tweet from San Jose PD. Units are reportedly at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Tully and Senter Roads.

Of the three people taken to the hospital, one suffered life-threatening injuries, according to the tweet. There is a road closure in effect in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.