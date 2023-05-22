(KRON) — Two of the victims in Monday’s early-morning crash in Sunnyvale have been identified by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office.

Tyler Rasay, 28, of South San Francisco and Paul Dennig Jr., 24, of Mountain View, both died in the crash. A third victim was also declared dead at the scene, but their identity is still being withheld until their next of kin can be notified.

Photo of Tyler Rasay

Five others were injured in the crash. Documents from the California Highway Patrol show that those victims were taken to Stanford Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

Photo of a vehicle after the crash

The initial CHP investigation shows that the driver of a Ford pick-up truck heading northbound on Hwy-101 lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the concrete center divider south of the Fair Oaks Avenue exit just after midnight. This caused a domino effect, and five more vehicles crashed into cars on the northbound lanes.

KRON On is streaming now

Three drivers involved in the crash got out of their cars when another vehicle crashed into the scene. The pedestrians were struck, and two of them were thrown into traffic on the southbound side of the highway. Those three pedestrians died at the scene, and at least three other people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours as law enforcement cleared the scene. CHP says their officers are still trying to piece together exactly what happened. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the CHP San Jose office at 408-655-2620.