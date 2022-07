SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police units are currently at the scene of a shooting that occurred in the 300 block of Umbarger Rd. Sunday morning according to a tweet by San Jose Police Department.

Two male victims are involved in the shooting. One victim transported themselves to the hospital. The other victim is reported to have a life-threatening injury.

The investigation is currently active and updates will be made as additional information becomes available.