ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — Two women were arrested after an armed robbery in Alameda on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the Alameda Police Department Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday a loss-prevention officer working at South Shore Center contacted Alameda Police Dispatchers about an armed robbery. During the incident two women took out cans of pepper spray before they were confronted by the loss-prevention officer. As the two suspects left the scene, a caller described them and their vehicle to dispatchers, according to police, the post stated.

One officer responded to the scene to speak to the victim while others began canvassing the area. At approximately 5:40 p.m. APD officers stopped a vehicle matching the description near the 800 block of Laurel Street. Officers were able to recover approximately $1,500 of merchandise from the vehicle.

One of the suspects in the vehicle also had an outstanding warrant from 2021 for assault with a deadly weapon as well as robbery. Both suspects were taken into police custody.