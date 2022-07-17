SUNNYVALE, Calif. (BCN) — An early morning multi-car collision on U.S. Highway 101 in Sunnyvale killed two women, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 2:45 a.m. Saturday on Highway 101 near the Mathilda Avenue interchange. Two vehicles crashed into one another, according to the CHP spokesperson.

The women, who were in one of the vehicles, got out of theirs. That is when another vehicle — not involved in the original collision — hit them as they were standing on the freeway.

The driver of the vehicle which collided with the women’s vehicle was arrested for DUI. The CHP spokesperson said the driver of the third vehicle will not face any charges.

