SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two women were injured in a shooting that took place in the Mission District on Monday evening, according to a statement from San Francisco Police Department.

Just after 6:30 p.m. on Monday, SFPD officers with the Mission Station were called to the 3300 block of 23rd Street due to a report of a shooting. After officers arrived on scene, they found two women with apparent gunshot wounds. Officers provided aid and called emergency medical services to the scene.

Paramedics responded and transported both victims to a local hospital. One woman has life-threatening injuries and the other has non-life threatening injuries. Officers are still on the scene, and this is an active investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You can choose to remain anonymous.