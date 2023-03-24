(KRON) — Two women were arrested after firing a gun into a moving vehicle in Hayward, according to a release from the Hayward Police Department. The shots struck the trunk of the car before the women fled in their own car.

The victim was able to note the license plate of the women’s car and provided it to California Highway Patrol dispatchers who answered a 911 call, police said. Hayward officers spoke to the victims while CHP units checked the area for the suspect vehicle. Officers found the car unoccupied.

(Hayward PD)

A short time later, the two women approached the car to get inside, police said. Both women fled once they realized there were officers nearby. However, they were detained a short distance from the scene. Using Ring doorbell footage, officers were able to locate two handguns that the women discarded just prior to being detained.

The women were positively identified as the suspects involved in the Hayward shooting and were arrested. No one was hurt as a result of the shooting, police said.