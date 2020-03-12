Bay Area woman describes what it’s like living in Italy during coronavirus lockdown

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – “We are allowed to go to the closest neighborhood grocery store and that is it and I mean that it is,” Christina Mifsud said.

In Italy, the Premier is urging people not to hoard food as he announced closures of most stores around the country in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The only businesses allowed to be open are food stores, pharmacies and other shops selling ”essential” items.

The question some are asking tonight is the U.S. not that far behind Italy in implementing such tight restrictions.

A Bay Area woman living in Italy talked with KRON4 about what life is like there.

In Italy, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose by 31-percent in the space of 24 hours to a total of 827, which is why the tight restrictions went into place.

“Now we are all on house arrest or what is considered coprifuoco which means fire coverage, lockdown in Italian, you have that during war times,” Mifsud said.

As coronavirus takes hold in Italy, the whole country is on lockdown. Streets are deserted. Shops closed.

“We don’t know how long it is going to last,” Mifsud said.

Christina Mifsud worries this will become America’s reality.

She grew up in the Bay Area and is now secluded in her Florence apartment.

“The minute the news started to confirm that it wasn’t going to be fun anymore the cancellations started,” Mifsud said.

The lockdown has devastated her business as an Italian tour guide.

She says about 30 tours have canceled, costing her half of her year’s wages

“I have friends that have already been laid off all over the country, all over the continent,” Mifsud said.

Some see Italy’s move to close shops, bars and restaurants, schools, gyms, museums, nightclubs, as a test case for the rest of Europe and maybe the U.S. as well.

“We are two weeks ahead of what is going to happen to all of you, and I have been telling my California, I think in two weeks you are going to have a serious lockdown,” Mifsud said.

Mifsud’s tips for staying sane in isolation: Don’t panic. Don’t complain. And follow the restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We hope this is what is needed and that is the other problem, we don’t is that enough is this going to work,” Mifsud said.

The tightened restrictions are supposed to last in Italy until March 25th.

Latest stories: