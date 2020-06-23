Black men who carried white protester to safety speak out

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – The Black Lives Matter movement has sparked an outcry for racial justice, not just here in the United States but around the world.

Earlier this month, five Black British friends gained global fame after a picture of them carrying a white man to safety in the middle of a violent London protest went viral.

Hailed as heroes, the truth is more complicated.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JUNE 13: A group of men including Patrick Hutchinson (carrying the man) help an injured man away after he was allegedly attacked by some of the crowd of protesters on the Southbank near Waterloo station on June 13, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. Following a social media post by the far-right activist known as Tommy Robinson, members of far-right linked groups have gathered around statues in London. Several statues in the UK have been targeted by Black Lives Matter protesters for their links to racism and the slave trade. (Photo by Luke Dray/Getty Images)

Chris Otokito, Businessman: “We as brothers, as sons, as fathers have that little trust in the police on Saturday that we had to go out to do their job for them.”

Pierre Noah, Businessman: “Do we feel protected? by the police? Not at all.”

Patrick Hutchinson, Personal Trainer: “The police are institutionally racist, there may be individuals within the system that are trying to do a good job but as a collective they’re racist.”

Nima Elbagir: “What do you think a police officer sees when he looks at you?”

Hutchinson: “Colour, race. Colour, first thing they notice and that should be the last thing they notice.”

Otokito: “Unfortunately, threat.”

Elbagir: “You think the first thing a police officer sees when they look at you as a black man is a threat?”

Otokito: “I think they see us as the majority of society sees us as a threat.”

