California firefighters return home after battling Australia fires

LOS ANGELES (CNN) — After a month down under battling wildfires, 20 California firefighters are back home.

The Angeles National Forest firefighters left for Australia just after the new year.

On Wednesday, they were greeted by family and friends at a LA fire station.

The fires have scorched more than 27 million acres and killed 33 people.

Millions of animals also died, including a huge portion of the kangaroo and koala populations.

“It was fabulous, it was wonderful to get over there and physically in the moment repay the debt that we owed them for the times they have come over and helped us out.”

Australian crews have come to California to help battle wildfires in the past.

