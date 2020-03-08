Celebrating International Women’s Day

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – It’s International Women’s Day.
This year’s theme is “each for equal.”
The International Women’s Organization says the message is simple: each and every person can choose to challenge stereotypes, fight bias, and celebrate women’s achievements.
International Women’s Day has been celebrated for more than a century beginning back in 1911.
Actress and activist Jane Fonda was honored for International Women’s Day.
The women’s empowerment non-profit, ‘Visionary Women’ held a gala in Beverly Hills Thursday.
It honored Fonda for using her Hollywood status to spread awareness about various causes including, championing women, anti-war efforts and climate change.
