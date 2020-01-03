Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Iran warns ‘harsh retaliation is waiting’ for the US

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAGHDAD (AP) – Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned that a “harsh retaliation is waiting” for the U.S. after the airstrike on Baghdad airport that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

The Iranian state TV carried a statement by Khamenei also calling Soleimani “the international face of resistance.”

Khamenei declared three days of public mourning for the general’s death.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News