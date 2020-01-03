Iran warns ‘harsh retaliation is waiting’ for the US

BAGHDAD (AP) – Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned that a “harsh retaliation is waiting” for the U.S. after the airstrike on Baghdad airport that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

The Iranian state TV carried a statement by Khamenei also calling Soleimani “the international face of resistance.”

Khamenei declared three days of public mourning for the general’s death.