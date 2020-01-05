Live Now
Skies turn blood-orange in Mallacoota, Australia

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) — Three fires in Australia have now combined to form a single blaze bigger than the New York borough of Manhattan.

But that’s only part of the problem.

The country is bracing for what could be the most catastrophic day yet this bushfire season.

The prime minister has announced he’s mobilizing the Navy’s largest ship to evacuate people along the southeast coastline, and deploying up to $3,000 troops.

As authorities try to rescue stranded residents by boat, 23 people have been killed in the fires, and more than 1,500 homes have been destroyed.

