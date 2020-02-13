St. Mary’s students help with wildfire recovery efforts in Australia

MORAGA, Calif. (KRON) – A class at Saint Mary’s College in Moraga spent the last month in Australia helping with wildfire recovery efforts.

The country has been battling destructive bushfires for months now burning hundreds of thousands of acres of land.

KRONon’s Noelle Bellow had a chance to speak with those students and their professor about the pilot program.

Professor Derek Marks and 15 students worked to build and set up water stations, in addition to building dreys for possums, passing out food, cleaning up the fire debris and helping care for the animals.

This was the first volunteer group on Fitzroy Island to do this.

On top of that, the class raised money to donate to several organizations in Australia.

The largest portion was donated to Wombat Care Bundanoon, which is where the class built the water stations and possum dreys.

To hear more about what this class did to give back, watch the full interview above.

Latest Posts: