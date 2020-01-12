The Latest: Puerto Rico earthquakes

(KRON) — California is sending 31 disaster specialists to help in the recovery process in Puerto Rico.

This following a series of large earthquakes that hit the island.

The first was a 6.4, but aftershocks like the 5.9 one that hit on Saturday have been large and destructive too.

The series of quakes over the past week have toppled homes and schools and left more than 4,000 people in shelters.

KRON4’s Noelle Bellow spoke with Cristian Arroyo-Santiago, a freelance journalist in the region who has been covering the quakes extensively.

He reports from Guanica, where many people have come to take refuge.