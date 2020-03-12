Tom Hanks says he and his wife Rita tested positive for coronavirus

(KRON) — Tom Hanks confirmed Wednesday that he and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus.
The couple is currently in Australia and said they began to feel flu-like symptoms, the actor announced on social media.
Hanks said they felt tired, had colds and some body aches. Rita had chills that came and went, along with fevers.
As a precaution, the couple was tested for COVID-19 and the result came back positive.
Tom and Rita will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.
“Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!” he wrote on Instagram.
