Uber driver crashes car, Uber won’t pay for damages

NASHVILLE (CNN NEWSOURCE) – A Tennessee Uber driver says an accident last week has left her shaken, not physically.

She’s worried about the financial repercussions.

She says Uber is not doing enough to protect their drivers while they’re on the road.

“Obviously there’s damage to the hood. This came off. The door doesn’t open all of the way now,” Jennifer Reed said.

Jennifer Reed’s car has seen better days.

“The airbag is– was deployed and the seatbelt locked on impact,” Reed said.

She started driving for Uber about a year ago to make some extra money and safety has always been a priority.

“As a woman, I just try to take care of myself the best way I can. I don’t let people sit up front with me,” Reed said.

But, last week, she was involved in an accident.

“I was waiting for a ride, traveling on I-40 and rear-ended somebody,” Reed said.

Left with some bruises and a beat-up car, Reed says the real headache started when she learned her insurance wouldn’t cover the damage.

“As soon as I turn on my app, the Uber app, my personal insurance turns off because my car is considered a business,” Reed said.

Uber’s website states the company requires drivers to have personal insurance, but the company also provides additional coverage to protect drivers.

Third-party liability insurance applies if drivers are available or waiting for a ride request, or en route to pick up riders and during trips.

Reed says it seems unfair Uber will cover the damage to the car she hit, but not her own.

“Their reason was because I didn’t have anyone in the car. But the only reason I was in the car was to drive Uber,” Reed said.

Reed feels both insurance companies are taking advantage of her and fears others have faced the same situation.

“Other Uber drivers, Lyft drivers, you need to know there is a grey area that you can fall into and this could set you back thousands of dollars,” Reed said.

She wants to see Uber clarify its policy so drivers will feel safe on the road.

“It’s unfair. Its criminal and they are shirking their responsibilities,” Reed said.