Uber introduces new safety measures for drivers, riders

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Uber is introducing new safety measures to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

For more than two months, Uber has been encouraging people to stay home. But as cities begin to reopen, Uber wants to continue rideshares with caution.

Beginning May 18, the passenger and face covering policies will change.

Face covers or masks will be mandatory for everyone riding or driving with Uber. When wearing the face cover, make sure it covers your face from the bridge of your nose to your chin.

Uber’s new passenger policy bans front-seat passengers. In an effort to allow more distance between the rider and the driver, riders can no longer sit in the front seat.

For more than two months, Uber has been urging riders to stay home, for their safety and the safety of drivers who continue to make essential trips.

For more information, click here.

Latest News Headlines: