(KRON) — Uber released “The 2022 Uber Lost & Found Index” this week, and it lists some surprising finds.

Have you ever experienced that sinking feeling when you hop out of a rideshare only to realize after 5 minutes that your cell phone is now in a stranger’s car and miles away? Well it turns out you’re not alone.

The sixth annual “Uber Lost & Found Index” provides a quick look at some of the most commonly forgotten items, and some of the ones that surprised drivers most. However Uber also took the time to break down the data even further, eyeing which items are forgotten on which days of the week. It turns out phones, wallets, jewelry, and makeup are most likely to be forgotten on Sundays, while Tuesdays see more car seats, and pacifiers left behind.

According to Uber people are even leaving behind medical equipment, over 40 CPAP machines and 5 pairs of dentures were recovered in their rideshare vehicles over the past year. Take a look at the list of most commonly forgotten items below.

10 Most Commonly Forgotten Items

Phone / camera Wallet Keys Backpack / purse Headphones / speaker Glasses Clothing Vape Jewelry ID

The most “forgetful” cities seem to be hovering in the east and the south, as no California or west-coast cities made the top ten. The list was also heavy on Texas; three of the most populated cities in the state made the top five.

10 Most “Forgetful” Cities

Austin, TX (second year in a row at #1!) Charlotte, NC Houston, TX Indianapolis, IN Dallas, TX Kansas City, KS Atlanta, GA Tampa Bay, FL Columbus, OH Phoenix, AZ

This list that might make you laugh out loud is Uber’s “unique lost items”. The full list is 50 items long and includes a brown tortoise, 10 pounds of hamburger meat, and a loose, pear-shaped diamond.

10 Most Unique Lost Items

Some tater tots My fingernail is on the seat “It’s Boba Time” apron Foldable unicorn kid chair 500 grams of caviar My grandma’s teeth A Buddha locket Cat litter and a reptile heating bulb “Life is tough but so are you” blanket A grass cutter and tree trimmer

A helpful piece of data that Uber shared was that more people become forgetful towards the late afternoon between 4-6p.m., so keep a close watch on your things during those hours.