UC Berkeley extends dorm lockdown with more restrictions

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — UC Berkeley is taking the next steps in implementing new restrictions to help contain the spread of COVID-19 on campus, according to The Daily Californian.

Even though cases are declining in Berkeley, university officials are extending the self-sequester mandate for all students living on campus.

The mandate, which was supposed to end Monday, applies to all students living in residence halls and has been extended to at least Feb. 15.

According to an email from UC Berkeley student affairs, there could be stricter security measures in place like an increase in Community Security Officers and security staff in residence halls.

The email also says noncompliance with campus rules will result in serious residential conduct sanctions, like being disqualified from housing or suspension from UC Berkeley.

University officials have also put a ban on solitary outdoor exercise, which was not in place during the initial lockdown period.

Students must stay in their room except in case of an emergency, medical care, to use the restroom, or to grab food from the dining halls. They must also comply with testing requirements or receive food from the Cal Dining kiosks.

Lunch is available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and are able to pick up dinner and breakfast between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Students who violate these measures may face the threat of suspension or removal from dorms, the university says.