UC Berkeley police investigating sexual battery on campus

BERKELEY (KRON) — Elaine Park just graduated from University of California, Berkeley.

She, along with many students, received an alert Monday morning saying someone sexually battered a woman on campus around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night.

“I read it and I felt pretty disgusted but I was not shocked. You get emails like that fairly often,” she said. “It’s shocking because it’s such a public space.”

UC police say it happened on the second floor of the Martin Luther King Jr. building.

They say the victim was drinking from the water fountains next to the bathrooms when she felt the suspect grope her, specifically grabbing her butt.

“As young girls, as young women I mean were already scared like outside of building and like on campus? In safe spaces? It’s just. It’s freaky. It’s like nowhere is safe,” she said.

Students say it’s concerning, especially with how many people travel in and out of this building.

UC police say they’re still working on the suspect description before releasing more details.

