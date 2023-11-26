(FOX40.COM) — Scientists at the University of California, Davis, examined why some people suffer from headaches when drinking small amounts of wine as soon as 30 minutes after consumption.

Researchers think that a natural compound found in fruit such as the grapes used to make red wines interferes with the proper metabolism of alcohol and can lead to a headache. The study was published in the journal Scientific Reports.

“When it (natural compound) gets in your bloodstream, your body converts it to a different form called quercetin glucuronide,” said wine chemist and corresponding author Andrew Waterhouse, professor emeritus with the UC Davis Department of Viticulture and Enology. “In that form, it blocks the metabolism of alcohol.”

According to the UC Davis study, there are still many unknowns about the causes of red wine headaches. Clinical trials on their theory for “wine headaches” are in process at UC Davis San Francisco.