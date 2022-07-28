(KRON) — The Board of Directors at UC Hastings College of the Law has decided to remove the word “Hastings” from its name. Instead, they have chosen to rename it UC College of the Law, San Francisco.

This comes after a committee investigated the history of the school’s founder, Serranus Clinton Hastings.

They found Hastings played a role in the mass killings of Native Americans in Mendocino County in the 1850s.

The process to rename the school has been extensive. The committee hosted several meetings and received input from dozens of people.

From the hundreds of letters the committee received, 78% supported removing Hastings from the college’s name.

The Round Valley Indian Tribal Council also supported the name change.

Aside from the new name, the school is working on restorative justice measures and is maintaining a relationship with the tribes affected by this.

Board members even recommended renaming the library at the school with an indigenous name.

The college has a list of prominent graduates, including San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown and Vice President Kamala Harris.

But the name change is pending. The recommendation now goes to state lawmakers. If they approve it, Gov. Gavin Newsom has to sign it off in order for it to take effect.

The new name could be chosen by January 2023.