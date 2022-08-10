(BCN) — Police at the University of California, Berkeley are searching for a suspect in an aggravated assault reported early Wednesday in a campus parking lot.

According to a news release from campus police, officers responded to a 12:19 a.m. report of the incident in a parking lot at Berkeley Law, where a man tried to assault another person with a piece of scrap metal.

When the suspect lifted the metal over his head, the victim quickly got into his own car. The suspect struck the victim’s car with the piece of metal before fleeing the scene.

Police describe the suspect as a man about 6 feet tall, 30 years old, and wearing a turquoise shirt and multi-colored pants.

Police urge anyone with information about this incident to contact them at (510) 642-6760.

