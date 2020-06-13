UCSF doctor tear-gassed at Oakland protest gives helpful tips

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — “I remember just feeling like I can’t breathe and one thing you know it’s natural whenever you think you cant breathe is to breathe faster. We actually tell individuals the most important thing is to stay calm.”

Tonight we are hearing from a doctor who works in the emergency department at USCF who was tear-gassed at an Oakland protest.

She says she wasn’t prepared and now is doing what she can to make sure you are ready before you head to a protest this weekend.

The doctor has a whole list of things you should do before heading out to a protest — and ways you can make sure you stay safe.

“Everything just turned within a few minutes and it became very violent from both ends,” Dr. Cortlyn Brown said. “And there were a couple thousand people and the police started using tear gas.”

Dr. Brown is a chief resident in the emergency department at USCF.

She went to the first Oakland protest for George Floyd earlier this month, and while it started peaceful, she ended up caught in an area full of tear gas, where she says police were shooting rubber bullets.

“I just remember being completely utterly unprepared,” she said.

Dr. Brown says she has this advice for anyone heading out to a protest this weekend.

First — know your rights and take photos and video of anything you see that violates those rights.

She says to not go to protests alone and to remember where you park and figure out multiple different ways to get back to your car.

Bring extra clothes in case yours get chemicals on them and wear running shoes and long sleeve shirts and pants. And of course — don’t forget your mask.

“We really recommend everybody wear a N95 covered with a cloth mask if they are able to or coupled with one of the yellow surgical masks as well as bringing extra masks in case you do get exposed to chemicals so you can then change them and put on another mask so that you are staying safe from coronavirus and you’re staying as safe as you can from any chemicals you are exposed to,” she said.

Dr. Brown says UCSF has increased the amount of eye wash stations and showers they have in their emergency department for those exposed to chemicals, and says she believes the need for this will only increase as protests continue.

She says to remain calm if you are exposed.

“Know that it will pass, remove yourself from the exposure and know that within 15 minutes or so it will dissipate,” Dr. Brown said. “Just take calm breaths and remove yourself from the situation safely.”

Dr. Brown also says based on her experience — protesters have been respectful of each other’s space and have worn masks, doing what they can to try to prevent the spread of coronavirus while protesting.

