UCSF launches 1st-in-the-nation COVID-19 testing for Latinx community

Una versión de esta historia está disponible en español siguiendo la versión en inglés

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — U.C. San Francisco and community partners are launching a first-in-the-nation pilot program to provide coronavirus testing for the heavily impacted Latinx community and essential workers in the Mission District.

The project is led by Unidos En Salud — a collaboration between UCSF infectious disease specialists and the Latino Task Force on COVID-19.

Additionally, the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) District, the office of San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronen, the San Francisco Department of Public Health and the Chan Zuckerberg BioHub are assisting with the launch.

This is a first-in-the-nation pilot program to provide low-barrier COVID-19 testing at a transit hub.



Testing is available:

7am-6pm

Mondays and Wednesday for the next 3 weeks (through August 14th).



No appointment needed. pic.twitter.com/Tq0C8QJVIM — SFBART (@SFBART) July 30, 2020

The testing will take place at the central 24th Street and Mission Plaza transit hub on Wednesdays and Fridays for three weeks, beginning July 29, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In a late April study, Unidos En Salud identified the outsized exposure risk facing Latinx essential workers and their families in the Mission, driven by inequalities in economic and housing security.

Despite the city’s efforts to provide free testing to all essential workers, the Latinx community continues to experience significant barriers to testing, including not being able to take time off work to get tested, lack of access to medical systems and fear of potential consequences of a positive test, including the need to go into isolation, potentially putting income and job security at risk.

“As the tests results continue to show, essential workers and Latinos are being affected the most by COVID-19,” Diane Havlir, MD, chief of the UCSF Division of HIV, Infectious Diseases and Global Medicine said. “This kind of testing can potentially reach the essential worker population that is most in need, giving us an opportunity to identify, isolate and help resource those who test positive, hopefully helping reduce the rate of infection.”

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

U.C. San Francisco y comunidades socios presentan por primera vez un programa nacional para proveer examines de COVID-19 a la comunidad Latinx y los trabajadores esenciales en el Mission District.

El proyecto está liderado por Unidos En Salud, una colaboración entre especialistas en enfermedades infecciosas de UCSF y la Latino Task Force sobre COVID-19.

Las pruebas se realizarán en el centro de 24th Street y Mission Plaza los miércoles y viernes durante tres semanas, a partir del 29 de julio, de 7 a.m. a 6 p.m.

En los últimos de Abril, un reporte de Unidos En Salud se noto un gran exposicion riesgo afectando los Latinx trabajadores esenciales. Batallando con económicos y la vivienda desigualdades.

A pesar los esfuerzos de la ciudad para proveer pruebas gratis a los trabajadores esenciales, la comunidad Latinx sigue encontrando problemas de no poder recibir la prueba de COVID-19 y el miedo de agarrar resultados positivos, y después estar en casa en aislamiento, poniendo trabajadores sin dinero y el riesgo de perder el trabajo.

