UCSF med students create COVID-19 fact check website

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A group of UCSF medical students created a COVID-19 fact check website with different information about the coronavirus.
The students say their goal is to create reliable and easy-to-understand information available in multiple languages to help fight against COVID-19 together.
On the homepage, you will find several misconceptions that people have regarding the virus and the outbreak. This page is used to fact check those common questions and/or concerns.
The website also provides helpful tips, resources and general information about COVID-19.
Thought the website was created to help better understand the coronavirus, the students posted a disclaimer, making it clear that they are not experts.
“We are not experts on COVID-19. However, as medical students, we have a background in medical knowledge and research interpretation. We have carefully selected information from credible sources and research studies to share with a broader audience,” they wrote.
Information is available in English, Spanish, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese and Punjabi.
To visit the website, click here
