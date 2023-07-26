WASHINGTON, D.C. (NewsNation) — The U.S. House Oversight Committee heard from three witnesses Wednesday morning after a whistleblower filed a complaint claiming the U.S. has been concealing evidence of non-human aircraft.

David Grusch, an Air Force veteran and former member of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, first brought his claims in a complaint to Congress and detailed his accusations exclusively to NewsNation last month.

During the hearing, Grusch claimed people had been harmed in government coverups of UFO technology.

“Do you have any personal knowledge of people who have been harmed or injured in efforts to cover or conceal these extraterrestrial technology?” Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Ky., asked Grusch

“Yes, personally,” replied Grusch.

When Burchett followed up the question with another about whether Grusch believed people had been “murdered,” the witness was more evasive and said he wanted “to be careful” with that question and that he had “directed people with that knowledge to the appropriate authorities.”

Grusch was joined by former Navy pilot Ryan Graves who told NewsNation he has first-hand accounts of UFOs and former U.S. Navy commander David Fravor, one of the pilots who flew close to the viral video of a Tic Tac-shaped craft.

Fravor testified that reporting on the viral Tic-Tac incident was just a standard debrief but “no one else talked to (him)” about the incident.

A small group of Republicans says the Pentagon and Air Force recently blocked lawmakers from seeing images and information about UFOs as well as from reading testimony about seeing possible alien aircraft from witnesses, two of whom spoke with NewsNation directly.

Some lawmakers were paying more attention to the proceedings than others. The Hill reports House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., recently brushed off a question about Grusch’s claims.

“I will continue to see, but I think if we had found a UFO, I think the Department of Defense would tell us, because they probably want to request more money,” McCarthy told The Hill. “I’m very supportive of letting the American public see whatever we have.”

California Democrat Rep. Pete Aguilar also rebuffed concerns about UAPs and their origins, The Hill reported.

“There are so many things that we get an opportunity to dig into and talk about here. It’s really the reason why people run for Congress, is to help their constituents and to weigh in on serious things. And this is just not in my top 20 that constituents in my district are asking me about or talking about,” Aguilar told The Hill.

Meanwhile, others are interested in the questions that might be raised by what the witnesses will have to say.

“My primary interest in this topic is if there are … object(s) operating over restricted air space, it’s not ours and we don’t know whose it is, that’s a problem that we need to get to the bottom of,” said Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

