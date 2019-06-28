Live Now
Ultramarathon runner on new motivational book

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — For Dean Karnazas, running is like breathing — he doesn’t think about it, he just does it.

And he does it extremely well, in fact, the more daunting and daring the better. 

Dean ran the Badwater Ultramarathon, a 135-mile nonstop race across Death Valley in the middle of summer where temperatures can soar to 120 degrees.  

“My grandmother always said, everything in moderation – but I never listened to her,” Dean explains. 

Instead, he pushed forward racking up a long list of achievements competing on all seven continents of the planet twice over, plus receiving an equally impressive number of accolades including raising millions for charity and awarded the prestigious Community Leadership Award by the President’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports. 

“I am kinda an extreme runner,” says Dean. “There are walkers, there are people who did their first 5k, it is very motivational to me.” 

These days though, it isn’t just the challenge of climbing the nearest mountain that is moving the super athlete. Instead it is small steps making a huge impression.

Dean talked to KRON4 about his latest book, Chicken Soup for the Soul: Running For Good. 

The book is a series of inspirational stories for runners and walkers 

Watch the video above to learn more about Dean Karnazas and his book.

