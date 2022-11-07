SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A surfer has been rescued from China Beach after being found unconscious in the water Monday night, according to a tweet by the San Francisco Fire Department.

Shortly after 6 p.m., the SFFD tweeted out that local surfers noticed an unconscious surfer in the water and were able to swim him through dangerous surf. The surfers then placed the unconscious surfer on a rock and went back to shore to call 911, SFFD said.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The United States Coast Guard assisted with the rescue and provided light via helicopter. Rescue swimmers then swam to the unconscious surfer on the rock and provided care.

The rescue swimmers swam the surfer to a paramedic rescue boat while waiting for a ground medic to arrive, according to SFFD.