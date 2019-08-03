Union City officer injured in hit-and-run

UNION CITY (KRON) – The Union City Police Department is investigating a car crash that resulted in minior injuries involving a police officer.

Police in Union City are looking for a driver who crashed into a police officer last night.

The driver of a Toyota Prius was speeding when they hit the officer’s rear driver side door, in the area of G street and 5th street.

Officers were able to detain one of the people in the car.

Police are still in search for the driver and other people who ran away.

The Toyota Prius involved in car crash.

A police officer was taken to a hospital to be treated.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call or contact Union City Police Department.

