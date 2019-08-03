Union City officer injured in hit-and-run

UNION CITY (KRON) – The Union City Police Department is investigating a car crash that resulted in minior injuries involving a police officer.
Police in Union City are looking for a driver who crashed into a police officer last night.
The driver of a Toyota Prius was speeding when they hit the officer’s rear driver side door, in the area of G street and 5th street.
Officers were able to detain one of the people in the car.
Police are still in search for the driver and other people who ran away.
A police officer was taken to a hospital to be treated.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call or contact Union City Police Department.
